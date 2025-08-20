Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

War 2 causes heavy losses to YRF, Saiyaara profits will be spent on recovering Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's box office fiasco? Here's what we know

War 2 is a box office disaster, and it has incurred heavy losses to Yash Raj Films. Will the production house use the entire profits earned from Saiyaara to recover from Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's fiasco?

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

War 2 causes heavy losses to YRF, Saiyaara profits will be spent on recovering Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's box office fiasco? Here's what we know
Saiyaara, War 2

Yash Raj Films is one such production house that scored the most profitable film and the biggest flop in Bollywood in the same year, within a month. With Saiyaara's blockbuster success and War 2's disastrous fate, YRF is having their Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham moment. 

Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film crashed on Monday, haters and naysayers, who probably don't have any knowledge about the economics of the films, have started commenting on the fiasco, stating that all of Saiyaara's profits will be used in covering the losses of War 2. Will the production house lose the entire profit from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film to bear the losses? Let's learn more about it. 

The loss of War 2 occurred...

Ayan Mukerji's directorial is mounted on the scale of Rs 400 crore. Till now, the film has earned around Rs 291 crores. As per the trade analysis of Komal Nahta, War 2 will cause a loss of Rs 65-70 crore only. 

Profits of Saiyaara, and will it bear the loss of War 2? 

As per the report, Saiyaara worldwide gross is Rs 548 crores, against a budget of Rs 40-50 crores. Saiyaara will be earning a profit of minimum Rs 300 crores. This means War 2 losses will be easily covered by Saiyaara's profits, and the production house will still be enjoying a good profit. 

Lesson YRF learnt from the War 2 debacle? 

War 2's failure is an example that should be considered by every filmmaker, that they shouldn't take the audience for granted. No matter if the film is a sequel or part of a cinematic universe, if the movie isn't made with honesty, it will be rejected. Hope the production house will consider the fiasco of War 2, and make Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha worth watching. The next instalment of YRF Spy Universe will be released on Christmas 2025.

