War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's film to open with Rs..., likely to earn double of...

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, along with Kiara Advani as the female lead, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. As the film's release date is getting closer, Book My Show is witnessing a surge in interest in this film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 03:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's film to open with Rs..., likely to earn double of...

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's success with Saiyaara has come as good news for the rest of the films releasing this year. Just 15 days from now, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Aditya Chopra, is set to release in theatres. With Saiyaara scoring big at the box office, audiences are now eager to know how much War 2 will earn at the box office on day 1. 

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction 

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, along with Kiara Advani as the female lead, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. As the film's release date is getting closer, Book My Show is witnessing a surge in interest in this film. Media reports state that over 350000 users are eagerly waiting for War 2 to release. In comparison, Rajinikanth's Coolie, releasing on the same date, stands at 198000 users. 

These numbers are a clear indication that War 2 might just prove to be Hrithik Roshan's biggest opener. Current trends indicate that War 2 may open at Rs 100 crores at the box office. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War that earned Rs 53.35 crores on day 1.

Will War 2 cross Rs 1000 crores worldwide at the box office?

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared high hopes when asked about War 2 crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide. In a conversation with Zoom, he said, "Definitely. See the star power that is there, plus it's the Spy Universe. There is a fresh pairing and there is a new director as well, Ayan Mukerji. And with Yash Raj backing it, that too after Saiyaara, the expectations surely go up. Everything is going right. Now, what has to go right is the content. We will get to know it on August 14. After the trailer, there is a lot more to come in. We are hoping that this film should break all the records."

READ | Meet India’s first actor who was offered Rs 1 crore as fee but rejected it because..., it's not Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Rajinikanth, name is..

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
