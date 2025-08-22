Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...

'You come close and...': Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav

'This just proves that...': Viral video shows bull calf enjoying life on 28th floor of Chennai high-rise

Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film beats Saiyaara, Chhaava, War 2 to become biggest Indian hit of 2025 in...

Want to book confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025? Here are key tips

PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu set the dance floor on fire in Bahli Sohni; fans say 'this combo looks fire'

Will Shreyas Iyer replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain? BCCI secretary drops bombshell

Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'

Viral video: Tamil IndiGo pilot’s Hindi announcement leaves passengers amused, netizens say 'full marks for trying'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...

War 2 box office day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film continues to decline

Bigg Boss 19: Exclusive Home Tour Inside The Luxurious Bigg Boss House | Bigg Boss 19 House Tour

Bigg Boss 19: Exclusive Home Tour Inside The Luxurious Bigg Boss House | Bigg Boss 19 House Tour

'You come close and...': Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav

Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...

Mounted on a budget of around Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2 has turned out to be the first flop in the YRF Spy Universe.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 11:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...
War 2 box office collection day 9
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3; War 2 is the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe. It features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles with Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has turned out to be a disappointment for the audiences and critics.

In its first eight days, War 2 had earned Rs 204 crore net in India and minted Rs 314 crore worldwide. On its ninth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ayan Mukerji directorial earned less than Rs 5 crore to its earnings and only collected Rs 4 crore on its second Friday.

Mounted on a budget of around Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore, War 2 has turned out to be the first flop in the YRF Spy Universe. The future of this franchise now depends on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2025. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the web series The Railway Men for Netflix.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged as a bigger hit than Ayan Mukerji directorial. It has earned above Rs 440 crore globally and collected Rs 230 crore net in India.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, web series to binge-watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vivek Agnihotri takes dig at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor? The Bengal Files director says 'nobody should name their child Taimur' because...
Vivek Agnihotri explains why 'nobody should name their child Taimur'
Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices
Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains from...
BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ban
BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ba
Supreme Court's BIG verdict on removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Supreme Court verdict on capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE