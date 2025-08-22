War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...

Mounted on a budget of around Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2 has turned out to be the first flop in the YRF Spy Universe.

After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3; War 2 is the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe. It features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles with Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has turned out to be a disappointment for the audiences and critics.

In its first eight days, War 2 had earned Rs 204 crore net in India and minted Rs 314 crore worldwide. On its ninth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ayan Mukerji directorial earned less than Rs 5 crore to its earnings and only collected Rs 4 crore on its second Friday.

Mounted on a budget of around Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore, War 2 has turned out to be the first flop in the YRF Spy Universe. The future of this franchise now depends on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2025. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the web series The Railway Men for Netflix.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged as a bigger hit than Ayan Mukerji directorial. It has earned above Rs 440 crore globally and collected Rs 230 crore net in India.

