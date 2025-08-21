War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit
BOLLYWOOD
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2 was the most anticipated Bollywood film of the year, but has underperformed at the box office.
Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 was released in the cinemas worldwide on August 14. It also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. War 2 is the direct sequel of the 2019 release War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. It was the most anticipated Bollywood film of the year, but has underperformed at the box office.
In the first seven days, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer had earned Rs 199 crore net in India and grossed Rs 306 crore worldwide. On its eighth day, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk, the action thriller added Rs 5 crore more to its earnings, taking its extended first week collections to Rs 204 crore net in India and over Rs 310 crore globally.
War 2 is the fourth film directed by Ayan Mukerji. He made his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009, then helmed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013, and then made Brahmastra: Part One Shiva in 2022. Ayan's first three movies were bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and featured Ranbir Kapoor as the lead hero. War 2 is produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.
War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is just slightly ahead of the Hindi spy thriller film at the domestic box office. Coolie has minted Rs 230 crore net in India. However, the Rajinikanth-starrer has performed much better than the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer in the overseas markets. In the first seven days, Coolie earned Rs 165 crore overseas, while War 2 just collected Rs 68 crore overseas.
