War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...

The much-anticipated film War 2 featured Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as ex-RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut as the RAW agent Vikram Chelapathi. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles.

Released on August 14, War 2 has turned out to be a disappointment for the audiences and critics. The film, which also serves as the direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, has been praised for its good action sequences and strong performances, but has been criticised for a generic story, dragged screenplay, and tacky visual effects.

In its first six days, War 2 had earned Rs 196 crore net in India and Rs 298 crore worldwide. On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ayan Mukerji directorial added Rs 6 crore to its earnings. This means that the Yash Raj Films production has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and minted Rs 300 crore globally.

Even after its underwhelming performance at the box office, War 2 has emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara. While Saiyaara collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide, Chhaava minted just above Rs 800 crore at the global box office.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged as a bigger hit than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film. It has earned above Rs 420 crore globally and collected Rs 225 crore net in India.

