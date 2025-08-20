Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall for being too boring? Here's what we know

Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'

Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to be levied at...

DNA TV Show: Why successful test of the Agni-5 missile is big boost for India's defence

War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred to...

Jasprit Bumrah receives special gift from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, shares emotional reaction

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel scrap Rs 249 plan, know alternative plans, other offers

Not Delhi, Mumbai, THIS Indian city has emerged as hottest investment hub, sees 10.2% rise in property prices, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his upcoming reality show Rise & Fall for being too boring? Here's what we know

Did Ashneer Grover remove 5 contestants from his next reality show Rise & Fall?

Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'

Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat..

Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to be levied at...

Govt proposes to exempt health, life insurance from GST, new reform proposal to 

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...

Even after its underwhelming performance at the box office, War 2 has emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 11:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film is third Bollywood film in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after...
War 2 box office collection day 7

TRENDING NOW

The much-anticipated film War 2 featured Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as ex-RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut as the RAW agent Vikram Chelapathi. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. 

Released on August 14, War 2 has turned out to be a disappointment for the audiences and critics. The film, which also serves as the direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, has been praised for its good action sequences and strong performances, but has been criticised for a generic story, dragged screenplay, and tacky visual effects.

In its first six days, War 2 had earned Rs 196 crore net in India and Rs 298 crore worldwide. On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ayan Mukerji directorial added Rs 6 crore to its earnings. This means that the Yash Raj Films production has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and minted Rs 300 crore globally.

Even after its underwhelming performance at the box office, War 2 has emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara. While Saiyaara collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide, Chhaava minted just above Rs 800 crore at the global box office.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged as a bigger hit than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film. It has earned above Rs 420 crore globally and collected Rs 225 crore net in India.

READ | Mithun Chakraborty reacts to controversy around The Kerala Story's National Award win: 'People on the jury were not...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5
Nita Ambani enjoys bird watching with grandchildren in London; Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta join in; watch viral video
Nita Ambani enjoys bird watching with grandchildren in London; watch viral video
Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Their Lives-to Mobile Gaming
Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Thei
India, Japan, China, Germany, France, countries adopting hydrogen trains for...
India, Japan, China, Germany, France, countries adopting hydrogen trains for...
Ramesh Sippy was warned against casting Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay due to...: 'Already had so many accomplished stars so...'
Ramesh Sippy was warned against casting Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay due to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE