War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross even Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday YRF Spy Universe flop earn only...

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 will be regarded as one of the biggest flops of the recent times, leaving the fate of YRF Spy Universe in doldrums.

War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 has gone down South, and the movie isn't recovering from the freefall. After a mediocre extended weekend, the movie crashed on Monday, and the film showed a further drop on Tuesday.

As Sacnilk reported, on Tuesday, War 2 earned only Rs 8.25 crore, which was a further drop from Monday's Rs 8.75 crores. In six days, the domestic total of War 2 is Rs 192.75 crores. Ayan Mukerji's directorial is now struggling to cross Rs 200 crores in India. The sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe has scored a worldwide gross of Rs 291 crores, and it's clearly an underperformer.



