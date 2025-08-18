War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

Despite the extended weekend, with two holidays, War 2 has severely missed out on becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2025. War 2 has already become the first flop of the YRF Spy Universe, and it's a wake-up call for the makers.

War 2 box office collection: There's always a first time, and that's the hard lesson Yash Raj Films has learnt with their Spy Universe instalment. Despite the two big stars, a much-anticipated sequel from the Rs 1000-crore franchise, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 CRASHED on its first Monday. The early estimates of the film are here, and it has almost sealed its tragic fate. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 had the benefit of a 4-day extended weekend. Yet, the film couldn't milk the holidays of Independence Day and Janamasthmi to the fullest; that's because of the bad content.

As Sacnilk reported, on Monday, WAR 2 has come down to single-digit earnings, grossing only Rs 8.50 crores. In the first five days, the movie has earned Rs 183.25 crores. When it comes to worldwide gross, War 2 has earned Rs 274 crores. The film is nearing the Rs 200-crore club, but with the high costs, the mega budget of Rs 400 crores, the film will be a loss for YRF, an expensive mistake.

The Telugu version crashed from the second day itself, despite Jr NTR's consideration for his Telugu fans. Tarak's admirers are certainly disheartened to see him as a supporting lead. When it comes to occupancy, on Monday, War 2 had an average occupancy of only 12.13%. In the morning shows the occupancy was 8.33%. In the afternoon, the occupancy was 12.93%. The evening shows had a strength of 15.12% only. These numbers are disappointing on the EPIC scale.

Coolie performed better than War 2

War 2 clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie. Even Lokesh Kanagraj's film met with mixed reviews. But the film has maintained its hold in the home ground. On Monday, Rajini's actioner earned Rs 12 crores, taking the domestic gross to Rs 206 crores. After securing a blockbuster Saiyaara, YRF will be suffering a loss with War 2. Well, considered it to be a lesson about never taking your audience for granted.