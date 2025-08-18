'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...

AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips, probably Playing XI, head-to-head record and more

'A generational trip': Indian woman surprises parents with first ride in San Francisco’s driverless taxi

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Sunil Gavaskar 'disrespected' by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill? Former Indian player makes shocking claims

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...

This Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

Despite the extended weekend, with two holidays, War 2 has severely missed out on becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2025. War 2 has already become the first flop of the YRF Spy Universe, and it's a wake-up call for the makers.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 11:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2

TRENDING NOW

War 2 box office collection: There's always a first time, and that's the hard lesson Yash Raj Films has learnt with their Spy Universe instalment. Despite the two big stars, a much-anticipated sequel from the Rs 1000-crore franchise, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 CRASHED on its first Monday. The early estimates of the film are here, and it has almost sealed its tragic fate. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 had the benefit of a 4-day extended weekend. Yet, the film couldn't milk the holidays of Independence Day and Janamasthmi to the fullest; that's because of the bad content. 

As Sacnilk reported, on Monday, WAR 2 has come down to single-digit earnings, grossing only Rs 8.50 crores. In the first five days, the movie has earned Rs 183.25 crores. When it comes to worldwide gross, War 2 has earned Rs 274 crores. The film is nearing the Rs 200-crore club, but with the high costs, the mega budget of Rs 400 crores, the film will be a loss for YRF, an expensive mistake. 

The Telugu version crashed from the second day itself, despite Jr NTR's consideration for his Telugu fans. Tarak's admirers are certainly disheartened to see him as a supporting lead. When it comes to occupancy, on Monday, War 2 had an average occupancy of only 12.13%. In the morning shows the occupancy was 8.33%. In the afternoon, the occupancy was 12.93%. The evening shows had a strength of 15.12% only. These numbers are disappointing on the EPIC scale. 

Also read: War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long, Ayan Mukerji fails in masala actioner riddled with tacky VFX

Coolie performed better than War 2

War 2 clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie. Even Lokesh Kanagraj's film met with mixed reviews. But the film has maintained its hold in the home ground. On Monday, Rajini's actioner earned Rs 12 crores, taking the domestic gross to Rs 206 crores. After securing a blockbuster Saiyaara, YRF will be suffering a loss with War 2. Well, considered it to be a lesson about never taking your audience for granted.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp
Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo
Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey o
Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive
Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals 'people used to make fun' of him for...
BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...
BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day...
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE