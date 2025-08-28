War 2 box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan film beats Fighter to become his third-highest grossing movie after...

War 2 is now the third highest-grossing film of Hrithik Roshan after the 2019 action thriller War and the 2013 superhero film Krrish 3.

Released on August 14, War 2 featured Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as ex-RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut as the RAW agent Vikram Chelapathi. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles.

War 2 was the fourth film directed by Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film has received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. It has been praised for its good action sequences and strong performances, but has been criticised for a generic story, dragged screenplay, and tacky visual effects.

Before release, it was expected that the combination of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR would break box office records. However, War 2 has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The film is struggling at the box office now and has just overtaken Fighter to become the third highest-grossing movie of Hrithik Roshan.

The 2024 action drama Fighter grossed Rs 352 crore globally. Now, War 2 has surpassed Fighter with its worldwide gross earnings of Rs 353.50 crore at the worldwide box office. The top two spots in this list are taken by the 2019 action thriller War and the 2013 superhero film Krrish 3, which had minted Rs 467 crore and Rs 375 crore at the global box office.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged as a bigger hit than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film. Coolie has minted Rs 500 crore globally.

