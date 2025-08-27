War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer YRF Spy Universe film crosses Rs 350 crore worldwide

It was expected that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 could be the next Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, but it is now confirmed that the YRF Spy Universe film will now finish under Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 was released in the cinemas worldwide on August 14. It also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. War 2 is the direct sequel of the 2019 release War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial was the most anticipated Bollywood film of the year, but has underperformed at the box office. In its frst 13 days, War 2 earned Rs 227.50 crore net in India and Rs 347.50 crore gross worldwide. On its 14th day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.50 crore net in India, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 230 crore and the global gross earnings to above Rs 350 crore. It was expected that War 2 could be the next Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, but it is now confirmed that the film will now finish under Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged a bigger hit than Ayan Mukerji directorial. It has earned above Rs 485 crore globally and collected over Rs 265 crore net in India.

After War 2's disappointing run at the box office, the future of the YRF Spy Universe depends on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2025. The seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the web series The Railway Men for Yash Raj Entertainment and Netflix.

