War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady but lags behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by...

After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3; War 2 is the sixth and the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe. It features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles with Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, KC Shankar, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. The action thriller is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who previously helmed Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

In its first ten days, War 2 earned Rs 214.50 crore net in India and Rs 329.15 crore gross worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer added Rs 6.50 crore to its domestic earnings on its second Sunday, taking the eleven-day box office collection to Rs 221 crore net in India and over Rs 335 crore globally.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged a bigger hit than Ayan Mukerji directorial. It has earned above Rs 475 crore globally and collected over Rs 250 crore net in India.

After War 2's disappointing run at the box office, the future of the YRF Spy Universe depends on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2025. The seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the web series The Railway Men for Yash Raj Entertainment and Netflix.

