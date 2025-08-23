War 2 box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, earns...

The future of the YRF Spy Universe now depends on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the action thriller War 2 received mixed to negative reviews upon its release on August 14. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, KC Shankar, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. It is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

In the first nine days, War 2 had earned Rs 208.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 320 crore worldwide. On its tenth day, the film earned Rs 6.25 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes War 2's domestic net collections to Rs 214.50 crore net in India and over Rs 325 crore globally.

This means that War 2 has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger, the first film in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Kabir Khan's action thriller had earned Rs 198 crore net in India and grossed Rs 320 crore worldwide. But Ek Tha Tiger was made in Rs 75 crore, while the budget for War 2 is around Rs 350-Rs 400 crore.

The future of the YRF Spy Universe now depends on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha, which is slated to release on Christmas 2025. The seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe will also star Anil Kapoor and is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the web series The Railway Men for Yash Raj Entertainment and Netflix.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but has emerged a bigger hit than Ayan Mukerji directorial. It has earned above Rs 450 crore globally and collected Rs 240 crore net in India.

