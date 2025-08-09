War 2: Ayan Mukerji needs only Rs 14 crore from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film to achieve historical feat; here's how

Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured
BOLLYWOOD
Ayan Mukerji, who made his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009, has a success ratio of 100% at the Indian box office so far. Even his first film emerged profitable at the box office. This was followed by other blockbusters, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.
Ayan Mukerji is one of the most successful directors in India, with his career graph witnessing an upward trend since his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Now, with his latest directorial, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, Ayan Mukerji is on the path to create box office history and achieve a historical feat.
How successful is director Ayan Mukerji?
Ayan Mukerji's total box office collection so far stands at Rs 486.5 crores, and he needs just Rs 14 crores now to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, which is a historical achievement.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Ayan Mukerji has replaced Siddharth Anand as the director for War 2. The earlier film of the franchise, War, had a lifetime collection of Rs 319 crore in India and was a superhit.
War 2 now has Jr NTR and Kiara Advani joining Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. Trade analysts are expecting the War 2 day 1 box office collection to cross Rs 100 crore in all languages. War 2 is all set to release worldwide on August 14 and is the sixth instalment of the YRF spy universe. It is the sequel to the 2019 film, War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.
