War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

As per trade analysts, the final pre-release sales in these chains could cross 1.5 lakh tickets, which means that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 could earn over Rs 30 crore in the Hindi belt on Day 1.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

    The buzz for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2 is steadily building; however, early reports suggest that it is falling short of Rajinikanth's Coolie. Despite this, War 2 has made remarkable advance booking numbers, especially in its Hindi version. As of August 11, 11:30 pm, War 2 had sold a combined 50000 tickets for Day 1 at national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. 

    Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 Hindi Advance Sales cross the 50000 mark 

    As per trade analysts, the final pre-release sales in these chains could cross 1.5 lakh tickets, which means that War 2 could earn over Rs 30 crore in the Hindi belt on Day 1. 

    The Hindi bookings for War 2 look promising; however, the main challenge would be its Telugu version, reservations for which will open today. Healthy numbers, though predicted, are not guaranteed as War 2 is primarily a Bollywood film headlined by Hrithik Roshan.

    War 2 vs Coolie Day 1 collection at the box office worldwide

    Advance booking trends show a Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1 for War 2 with its competition, Rajinikanth's Coolie, projected to net around Rs 140 crore on debut. While War 2 might not be able to beat Coolie on Day 1, there is a chance for the film to take the lead in a few days after its release.

    Releasing worldwide on August 14, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to War (2019). War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

    READ | Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells over 13000 Hindi tickets, eyes Rs 140 crore at box office on Day 1, weekend total expected to cross Rs...

