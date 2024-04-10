This film was delayed for years due to maker's financial struggles, then became blockbuster, revived superstar's career

Made in a budget of Rs 35 crores, Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia-starrer Wanted grossed Rs 87 crores worldwide, and it also revived Salman's career as action star.

One film can make or break a career. Today, we will discuss a film that revived the career of a superstar who was going through a bad phase at the box office for three years. This film not only saved the actor's career but also kickstarted his second innings in Bollywood. For the record, Salman Khan has 17 Rs 100-crore films, but it all started with Wanted (2009).

Salman Khan's Wanted went through a financial struggle

Directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Boney Kapoor, . This was their second collaboration after the 2005 blockbuster No Entry. However, the journey of this film was also a tough ride for Boney. In an interview with DNA, Boney revealed that during the making of Wanted, he was going through financial trouble. Reportedly, the movie went on floors in 2006, with the title Wanted: Dead or Alive. The production of Wanted faced numerous delays and it can be explained as hairstyle of Salman Khan changed between scenes.

This superstar rejected Wanted

Wanted is the official remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu blockbuster Pokiri (2006). Reportedly, when Boney Kapoor decided to remake Pokiri, he first approached Shah Rukh Khan. However, SRK refused the film saying that no one could play this role better than Mahesh Babu, and he didn't want to copy another actor. Even Asin was reportedly approached to reprise his role from the Tamil version. However, the actress couldn't do the film because of her prior commitments.

The rebranding of Salman Khan

Before Wanted, Salman had a spree of flops and even box office disasters from 2005-2008. Movies such as Kyon Ki, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Saawan, Baabul, Jaan-E-Mann, Salaam-e-Ishq, Marigold, God Tussi Great Ho, Heroes, and Yuvvraaj. In these three years, the only film that worked at the box office was Partner (2007). With Wanted, Salman Khan broke his jinx of flops, and the movie's success established him as an action star. Made in a reported budget of Rs 35 crore, the movie grossed Rs 87.44 crores worldwide. After Wanted, Salman gave back-to-back blockbusters from 2010, starting with Dabangg, followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and others. On the work front, Salman's last film was Tiger 3 (2023).