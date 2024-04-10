This film was delayed for years due to maker's financial struggles, then became blockbuster, revived superstar's career

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Rajasthan: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

India's most popular actor has 17 crore social media followers; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

'Its like therapy': Transgender, queer actors hail filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's free acting workshop for LGBTQ artistes

'Jisko cricket ka C nahi pata...': Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams critics over batter's IPL strike-rate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Rajasthan: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

India's most popular actor has 17 crore social media followers; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Foods that cure headaches and migraine in summer

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods to avoid during 9 days of fasting

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes celebrating Eid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

India's most popular actor has 17 crore social media followers; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

'Its like therapy': Transgender, queer actors hail filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's free acting workshop for LGBTQ artistes

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film was delayed for years due to maker's financial struggles, then became blockbuster, revived superstar's career

Made in a budget of Rs 35 crores, Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia-starrer Wanted grossed Rs 87 crores worldwide, and it also revived Salman's career as action star.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 06:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A still from Wanted (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One film can make or break a career. Today, we will discuss a film that revived the career of a superstar who was going through a bad phase at the box office for three years. This film not only saved the actor's career but also kickstarted his second innings in Bollywood. For the record, Salman Khan has 17 Rs 100-crore films, but it all started with Wanted (2009). 

Salman Khan's Wanted went through a financial struggle 

Directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Boney Kapoor, . This was their second collaboration after the 2005 blockbuster No Entry. However, the journey of this film was also a tough ride for Boney. In an interview with DNA, Boney revealed that during the making of Wanted, he was going through financial trouble. Reportedly, the movie went on floors in 2006, with the title Wanted: Dead or Alive. The production of Wanted faced numerous delays and it can be explained as hairstyle of Salman Khan changed between scenes. 

This superstar rejected Wanted

Wanted is the official remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu blockbuster Pokiri (2006). Reportedly, when Boney Kapoor decided to remake Pokiri, he first approached Shah Rukh Khan. However, SRK refused the film saying that no one could play this role better than Mahesh Babu, and he didn't want to copy another actor. Even Asin was reportedly approached to reprise his role from the Tamil version. However, the actress couldn't do the film because of her prior commitments. 

The rebranding of Salman Khan 

Before Wanted, Salman had a spree of flops and even box office disasters from 2005-2008. Movies such as Kyon Ki, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Saawan, Baabul, Jaan-E-Mann, Salaam-e-Ishq, Marigold, God Tussi Great Ho, Heroes, and Yuvvraaj. In these three years, the only film that worked at the box office was Partner (2007). With Wanted, Salman Khan broke his jinx of flops, and the movie's success established him as an action star. Made in a reported budget of Rs 35 crore, the movie grossed Rs 87.44 crores worldwide. After Wanted, Salman gave back-to-back blockbusters from 2010, starting with Dabangg, followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and others. On the work front, Salman's last film was Tiger 3 (2023).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not DDLJ, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sholay; first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore at box office is...

Riya Mavi, a rising digital creator, influences through her creative artistry

Amid Paytm crisis, MD and CEO Surinder Chawla resigns due to...

'I am hottie, I am naughty': Ravi Shastri’s latest post takes internet by storm

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement