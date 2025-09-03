Want to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj? Shilpa Shetty's husband claims Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s guru has waiting list of...: 'He only meets...'

New information has now come to light, shared by none other than Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who claimed that Premanand Ji Maharaj has a waiting time of approximately 1 year and that he only meets 50-60 people in a day.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside in London now; however, whenever they are in India, the couple makes it a point to visit their guru, Premanand Ji Maharaj. Several photos and videos of the couple visiting the guru have often gone viral on social media. Amid this, new information has now come to light, shared by none other than Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who claimed that Premanand Ji Maharaj has a waiting time of approximately 1 year and that he only meets 50-60 people in a day.

Does Premanand Ji Maharaj have a waiting period of 1 year?

In an interview on the YouTube channel of Filmygyan, Raj Kundra said, "I have been following a spiritual guru for a very long time. In fact, for the last two years, I have been reposting Premanand Ji’s messages, and I had the opportunity… He only meets 50-60 people a day, and there’s like a one-year waiting list for a chance to get in. So we got a chance where Shilpa and I could go and meet him, and it was the best day of my life."

Why did Raj Kundra offer his kidneys to Premanand Ji Maharaj?

Raj Kundra said that while people meet Premanand Ji Mahara to ask questions, he was awestruck when he met him. "People go with an intent that they will ask him a question, that they will ask something that can enlighten them, but when I went in front of him, I was dumbfounded, I couldn’t say anything. We all think we have problems in our life. We think we don’t have money, or we want to buy some luxurious item, but Premanand Ji, for the last 20 years, he has been living with 2 failed kidneys, on dialysis 5 hours a day, yet smiling, yet happy, what a message!"

Speaking about why he offered his kidneys to Premanand Ji Maharaj, Raj Kundra said that he just felt like it, "I am sure there are thousands of people like me, but people started trolling me for that also. And I am thinking, it’s my kidney, I can give it to whomever I want. And you are calling it a PR promotion. You can’t even take your phone inside; it’s whatever they wish to put out. Now they put it out saying that look at the bhavna and bhakti of people that they have for sir so, it didn’t bother me."

