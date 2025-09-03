Want to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj? Shilpa Shetty's husband claims Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s guru has waiting list of...: 'He only meets...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG..

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Want to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj? Shilpa Shetty's husband claims Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s guru has waiting list of...: 'He only meets...'

New information has now come to light, shared by none other than Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who claimed that Premanand Ji Maharaj has a waiting time of approximately 1 year and that he only meets 50-60 people in a day.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 01:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Want to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj? Shilpa Shetty's husband claims Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s guru has waiting list of...: 'He only meets...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside in London now; however, whenever they are in India, the couple makes it a point to visit their guru, Premanand Ji Maharaj. Several photos and videos of the couple visiting the guru have often gone viral on social media. Amid this, new information has now come to light, shared by none other than Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who claimed that Premanand Ji Maharaj has a waiting time of approximately 1 year and that he only meets 50-60 people in a day. 

Does Premanand Ji Maharaj have a waiting period of 1 year?

In an interview on the YouTube channel of Filmygyan, Raj Kundra said, "I have been following a spiritual guru for a very long time. In fact, for the last two years, I have been reposting Premanand Ji’s messages, and I had the opportunity… He only meets 50-60 people a day, and there’s like a one-year waiting list for a chance to get in. So we got a chance where Shilpa and I could go and meet him, and it was the best day of my life."

Why did Raj Kundra offer his kidneys to Premanand Ji Maharaj? 

Raj Kundra said that while people meet Premanand Ji Mahara to ask questions, he was awestruck when he met him. "People go with an intent that they will ask him a question, that they will ask something that can enlighten them, but when I went in front of him, I was dumbfounded, I couldn’t say anything. We all think we have problems in our life. We think we don’t have money, or we want to buy some luxurious item, but Premanand Ji, for the last 20 years, he has been living with 2 failed kidneys, on dialysis 5 hours a day, yet smiling, yet happy, what a message!"

Speaking about why he offered his kidneys to Premanand Ji Maharaj, Raj Kundra said that he just felt like it, "I am sure there are thousands of people like me, but people started trolling me for that also. And I am thinking, it’s my kidney, I can give it to whomever I want. And you are calling it a PR promotion. You can’t even take your phone inside; it’s whatever they wish to put out. Now they put it out saying that look at the bhavna and bhakti of people that they have for sir so, it didn’t bother me." 

READ | When Sushmita Sen addressed rumours of 'upcoming wedding' with Wasim Akram, Pakistani cricketer said years later that he was 'far from ready for...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE
Sam Altman's OpenAI to set up HUGE 1GW data centre in India: Details
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit, invites bids from companies with turnover of more than Rs 3000000000
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE