Want to know what happened to your favourite Dil Chahta Hai characters? Akshaye Khanna hints wait may be over in 6 years

It's been 18 years since Dil Chahta Hai released and it's still considered as a cult classic. The film changed the phase of Indian cinema and with every generation, the fan base of the film increases in no time. Starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Preity G Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles, Dil Chahta Hai marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar. Even now, the multitalented actor is asked about the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster.

During the trailer launch event of Section 375, Akshaye was asked about Dil Chahta Hai's sequel. To which he stated, "I always told Farhan that wait till all of us are fifty plus and then make Dil Chahta Hai 2." He further said, "Then it will be fun, it is no fun if you make it after 10-15 years. So now Aamir is 50 plus, Saif will be there soon and I'll take a little more time and then we'll see!"

Which means we have to wait for more six to seven years?!

A couple of years back, when Farhan was asked about a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai, he had said, "I have not really considered taking the film forward. I feel there were certain energy, mood and a time in my life when Dil Chahta Hai happened and that's why I wrote it."

Akhtar also said, "It is going to go from what I wanted to say to now something more should be added. What was great about it when it happened was there was no design."