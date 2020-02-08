'Want to do one hell of a job', says Sara Ali Khan on working with Dhanush, Akshay Kumar in 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll in terms of her career as the actress is not only getting ready for the release of Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan to be released on Valentines' Day but has also already announced her next project titled Atrangi Re.

Atrangi Re will see Sara collaborating with superstars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film will be helmed by Zero director Aanand L Rai. Ever since the film was announced a couple of days back audiences have been discussing the format of the film and the huge age gap between Sara and the male lead stars.

In a recent interview, Sara opened up about the movie and her role and working with both Akshay and Dhanush. Sara said that she was fully convinced she would be able to pull off the role post the script reading session of Atrangi Re. On her role in the film, Sara said, "The character is a tough one to pull off, and I want to do one hell of a job trying to prove otherwise."

Further opening up about working with Aanand L Rai for the first time, the Simmba actress said that she liked the way the director has portrayed women authentically in his past films. "Aanand sir depicts his women authentically, and that's what drew me to the film. Cinema is a director's medium. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive, but I don't involve myself in the writing at all," Sara added.

Atrangi Re will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Film and is slated to be released on Valentine’s Day 2021.