Also starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in her Bollywood debut, Baby John was the official remake of the Atlee-directed, Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Tamil action thriller Theri. Atlee had also produced the 2024 Hindi film, which turned out to be a box office disaster.

The action thriller Baby John was released in the cinemas on December 25 last year coinciding with Christmas. The film starred Varun Dhawan in titular role and had two leading ladies as Keerthy Suresh (in her Bollywood debut) and Wamiqa Gabbi with Jackie Shroff playing the main antagonist. Made in around Rs 180 crore, Baby John was a massive commercial failure as it earned just Rs 40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 60 crore at the global box office.

Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the film was the official remake of the latter's 2016 blockbuster Tamil film Theri headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, in her recent interview, Wamiqa Gabbi has opened up on Baby John's box office failure, saying that many people had already watched the original and hence, did not go to the theatres to watch their film.

Speaking to The Times of India, the Jubilee actress said, " I did my best and I think everybody did their best. A lot of people liked it, and a lot of people did not resonate with it also. I also think it was a remake, and people had already watched the original. But obviously it was not a complete frame-to-frame remake." Talking about the unpredictable naure of the film industry, Wamiqa added, "In our business, I feel like it’s all trust. There’s a meeting, you listen to the story. You have trust that they will make it good. They also have trust on you that you will perform well. Everyone has trust that they will make it. So it’s all based on trust, and you really don’t know what the results are going to be."

Reflecting upon her experience of working in Baby John, the actress concluded, "I'm very happy. I’m very happy to have met Atlee sir, I’m very happy to have worked with Varun, Jackie Shroff sir, Keerthi, and that little girl Zara. I met some great people, and I had a great time. I’m so glad that I got to experience all of that, and learn so much, and do action. It was so nice."

READ | Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, then gave India's first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, has massive net worth of Rs...