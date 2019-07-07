'Wakhra Song' teaser: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao look stylish in 'Judgementall Hai Kya' new track

The first song from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to be unveiled tomorrow. Titled 'Wakhra Song', the track is the recreated version of Navv Inder and Badshah's single which released in the year 2015. The first look from the song featuring Kangana and Rajkummar were unveiled on Saturday much to the excitement of the fans. In the photos, Kangana looks terrific as 'Queen' and Rajkummar is tied up to a chair while surrounded by girls.

Today, the teaser of 'Wakhra Song' is out and it will leave everyone excited to watch the full music video. In it, both Kangana and Rajkummar are seen donning stylish looks while Badshah's voice adds the perfect spice to it. The official Instagram page of Balaji Motion Pictures shared the teaser with a caption stating, "Hop on the bandwagon because this ride is gonna be full of swag. #TheWakhraSongOutTomorrow"

Check it out below:

While talking about Wakhra Swag, Kangana earlier said, "I am not used to being a part of a promotional video, I don't like to do them. But because Ekta Kapoor has a certain vision for marketing, I was up for it. This is not just a disco number but has a theme to it wherein both Rajkummar Rao and I take on each other. There was a story here and it was relevant to the narrative. My character, Bobby is a fun person and very stylish. Sheetal had that in mind. The team also wanted me to project my personality which is a lot more fierce, urban and stylish."

Whereas Rajkummar added, "Kangana and I together in a song is something nobody has seen before and I have to say designer Sheetal Sharma has done a fab job with the styling. I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this song and a big thanks to Ekta Kapoor and team for showcasing me in this avatar."