Wajid Khan, of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42

Wajid Khan, of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42. The news was confirmed by singer Sonu Nigam, who posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, "My brother Wajid left us."

Speaking about his health condition, music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Sajid-Wajid started their career in 1998 Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to create music for the superstar for many films including the Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well, which Salman had released on Eid.

Bollywood fraternity mourned the demise of the singer-composer. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Twitter, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace, my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7."

While Salim wrote, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un."

For the uninformed, apart from composing music, Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa, and Fevicol Se. He had also served as a mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar.