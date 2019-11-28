Wait, WHAT! Did Amitabh Bachchan just publicly announce his retirement?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 glorious years in Bollywood recently. He made his debut in the industry with Saat Hindistani five decades back and it looks like the actor is all ready to retire.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and posted a message to one and all. This 'message' of his seemed to be a public announcement that senior Bachchan might now be ready to step down.

Interestingly Amitabh posted the message on his blog while he was shooting for Ayan Mukerji's next film with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B joined the crew in Manali only a day back. A source even went on to tell Mumbai Mirror that Amitabh Bachchan would be shooting the schedule before shifting to a foreign location for another movie shoot (probably Chehre with Emraan Hashmi) in early December.

Amitabh Bachchan described shooting in Manali weather 'tranquil'. Filmmakers who have worked with Amitabh Bachchan cannot stop praising his energy and never-give-up spirit, thus making us wonder what made Big B announce his retirement already.

However, here's the message that Amitabh Bachchan posted on his blog:

Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now ..

.. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality ..

.. we can never match their honesty and simplicity ..

.. thank you all those stop overs on the way here .. a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse ..

.. another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements ..

I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message ..

Good night