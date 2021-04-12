Waheeda Rehman goes snorkelling with daughter Kashvi, proves age is just a number, photo inside

Back in 2019, Waheeda Rehman had expressed her desire of going scuba diving as her bucket list. It seems like she has fulfilled it although not entirely. Yes, the legendary actor along with her daughter Kashvi Rekhi recently visited the Andaman Islands where they did a few water sporting activities. At Havelock Island, the mother-daughter duo did snorkelling and the photo has been made it to the Internet.

In the photo, both Waheeda and Kashvi are seen posing together while being underwater with all the snorkelling equipment. Kudos to the veteran actor to show that age is just a number as she turned 83 recently. Kashvi captioned the photo stating, "Snorkelling with Mom #waterbabies."

Check out the photo below:

Apart from being an incredible actor and a dancer, Waheeda Rehman is also a wildlife photographer. Talking about the same, the actor had earlier told Mid Day, "I always loved taking pictures. When I was young, I would carry a small camera with me on the sets. I recently met Himanshu Seth [curator of the show] who asked me to pursue my hobby and came up with the idea of having an exhibition. I wasn't too keen to display my pictures as I didn't think they are great, but my friends and family persuaded me."

She added, "When it comes to wildlife photography, you need to have luck and patience."

On learning scuba diving, the Pyaasa actor also said, "I want to learn scuba diving. Prahlad Kakkar's son runs a professional training company. I will discuss my health condition, and will try my hand at it."