'Waapas aaja...': Sunita Ahuja says no one can love Govinda like her amid divorce rumours

For now, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja haven't made any direct statement about the latest divorce claims

Rumours about Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja heading for divorce surfaced again earlier today. Reports claimed that Sunita had filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act.

It was also said that the couple, married for nearly four decades, had been attending court-mandated counselling since June this year — though while Sunita reportedly attended, Govinda was said to have missed the sessions.

However, a fresh video interview of Sunita paints a very different picture. In the clip, she doesn’t speak of separation at all: instead, she showers Govinda with love.

Talking to Eat Travel Repeat about their 38 years together, Sunita said, “Usko bhook kab lagta hai mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Ki abhi isko coke kab chahiye mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Usko acidity kab ho raha hai mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Mere jitna Govinda ko koi nahi jaanega, aur kabhi zindagi mein nahi jaanega koi. Kyunki andar se pyaar karti hun naa usko. Jitna bhi koi karle pyaar, kuchh bhi karle, but mera andar ka pyaar hai. Woh, mere jaisa Govinda ko koi nahi pyaar kar sakta hai, naa koi usko itna samajh sakta hai.”

When asked if she preferred the Govinda of the 90s or 2000s, Sunita didn’t hesitate. “90s ka. I prefer wohi Govinda. Purana Govinda, (with folded hands) waapas aaja Govinda tu yaar. Mera Chi Chi tu aaja waapas Chi Chi, aaja mere paas Chi Chi.”

She also proudly displayed her large engagement rings, brushing aside the breakup chatter. The video was uploaded this evening, but seems to have been recorded earlier, possibly on August 14, based on a matching outfit in her social media posts.

In her very first vlog released last week, Sunita got emotional during a temple visit. She recalled, “Main jab Govinda se mili tab maine maata se wahi maanga ke meri shaadi usse ho jaaye aur jeevan acche se jaaye. Maata ne sab mannat poori kiya. Bacche bhi de diye dono. Par har sach milna aasan nahi hota, unch-neech ho jaata hai. Par main maata pe itna vishwas karti hoon ke aaj main agar kuch dekh bhi rahi hoon, toh main jaanti hoon jo mera ghar todne ki koshish karega, usko toh woh baithi hai Maa Kaali.”

For now, the couple hasn’t made any direct statement about the latest divorce claims