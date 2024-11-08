Sidharth teased his fans with a short clip offering a glimpse into the world of Vvan. His actress wife Kiara Advani reacted to the motion poster.

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star in a folk mythological thriller, VVan. The two giants Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever have aimed to deliver an unexplored genre to the audience to deliver an experience that has never been seen before. On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Pooja, the makers released the first look teaser offering a glimpse into the gripping landscape of VVan.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth posted the teaser in which a man is seen walking on the road in the middle of a dense forest. He also expressed his excitement to be part of the ‘powerhouse team’. “Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team, directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18 Can’t wait for you all to experience ‘VVAN - Force of the forrest’ on the big screen in 2025.Coming On Chhath, 2025." His wife Kiara Advani reposted the motion poster on her Insta stories and dropped a series of fire emojis.

The short clip begins with a signboard that reads, ‘Suryast ke baad jungle mein pravesh karna varjit hain’ (Entering the jungle after sunset is strictly prohibited). A man wearing a white dhoti is then introduced, setting the tone for the mysterious thriller. The man is seen running through the jungle that comes to life under the twilight sky towards the end of the clip. Watch here:

Internet users have reacted differently to Vvan’s teaser. A user commented, “Temple Run India Loading,” Another user reacted, “Finally Something New And Different Can't Wait I'm Super Excited My Superstar @sidmalhotra,” said one fan. Another compared it to Stree and Munjya. “Seems like they are making like Kantara, Stree and Munjya type movie,” added another fan.

Vvan is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar. Co-directed by Panchayat duo Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, the film is set to arrive during Chhath next year, i.e. in October 2025. Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Up next, he is also set to do a project co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.