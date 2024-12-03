On Monday, Prince Narula, via Instagram stories, posted a cryptic story, seemingly taking a dig at Yuvika Chaudhary. Without taking names, Prince Narula accused 'people' of fabricating lies to prove their innocence.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's personal life has become a topic of discussion ever since Prince accused his wife of hiding their baby's delivery date. There has been much discussion about the couple's life ever since Prince Narula, via a YouTube vlog, criticised Yuvika Chaudhary and her family for not letting him know about the delivery date of his child. Yuvika Chaudhary, in her defence, shared a blog of her own. She did not discuss their relationship publically, however, this didn’t sit well with Prince Narula who shared a cryptic post on Instagram shortly after.

On Monday, Prince Narula, via Instagram stories, posted a cryptic story, seemingly taking a dig at Yuvika Chaudhary. Without taking names, Prince Narula accused 'people' of fabricating lies to prove their innocence. Prince Narula's now-deleted story read, "Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate hai. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai." (Some people lie in vlogs and appear honest, while others stay silent and are considered wrong. In today’s times, vlogs matter more than relationships.)

Prince Narula did not stop there. He also re-shared a story by Jaya Kishori and advocated staying silent for mental peace. Commenting on it, Prince said, “So true."

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's troubles began after their baby’s birth as the actress decided to stay with her mother for the traditional 45 days post-delivery. Many people accused Prince of being absent from his child's life post this development. To clarify his side of the story, Prince Narula shared a vlog about how he was kept in the dark about the delivery date. "Pehle jab baby hona tha toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha, mai Pune mein shoot le raha tha. Suddenly mujhe pata chal kisi se aaj delivery hai. Mere liye surprise rakha hua tha, mujhe laga pata nahi kaisa surprise hai. Thoda ajeeb sa lag raha tha, mai bhag kar aaya. Yaha aaya toh parents ko call kiya, vo bhi gussa ho gaye the," Prince said. (When the baby was about to be born, I had no idea. I was shooting in Pune when I suddenly heard from someone that the delivery was today. It was supposed to be a surprise for me, but I found it strange. I rushed back, and called my parents, and they were upset too.)

