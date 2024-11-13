Vivian Dsena called Ravi Dubey his favourite actor. Vivian even called Ravi far better than him and lauded his achievement of breaking the world record for delivering the longest monologue.

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena is often seen as self-obsessed, considering him superior to others. However, he made a confession in the house that actually left the housemates, netizens, and Ravi Dubey shocked. In the live feed footage, Vivan was seen praising Ravi Dubey, and even called Jamai Raja actor his favourite TV star.

In a video going viral, Vivian Dsena was captured while having a conversation with Tajinder Singh Bagga and Shrutika Arjun Raaj. Vivian admitted that he doesn't consider himself the best TV actor, and named Ravi Dubey as his favourite. He said, "Mujhse agar pucho ki mera favourite TV actor konsa hai. Yaha main Vivian Dsena nahi bolunga. Mera favourite TV actor Ravi Dubey hai. Woh aaj se nahi hai. Aur woh is liye nahi hai ki woh mera dost hai. Woh mujhe clearly dikhta hai ki woh mujhse talented hai (If you ask me who my favourite TV actor is. I will not say Vivian Dsena here. My favourite TV actor is Ravi Dubey. He is not here from today. And he is not here because he is my friend. He clearly looks more talented than me)."

My dear brother @VivianDsena01 you are an absolute darling ..we love you pic.twitter.com/DTSvf5gpYl — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) November 13, 2024

Then Vivian told Tajinder Bagga that Ravi made a new record in delivering the longest monologue in his web series Lakhan Leela Bhargava, "World record banaya hai usne sab lamba long shot ka. 3-4 page ke dialogue ek take mein de diya. Bahut talented hai yaar. Woh ek banda hai jisse main look upon karta hoon ki yaar iski performance dekhni hai (He has made a world record for all the long shots. He gave 3-4 pages of dialogue in one take. He is a very talented friend. He is a guy whom I look upon to his performance)."

Vivian's words for Ravi went viral, and it caught the Saas Bina Sasural actor's attention. Ravi shared the clip and showered his love. "My dear brother @VivianDsena01 you are an absolute darling ..we love you." Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors, and you can enjoy 24/7 live footage on JioCinema.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif lost this blockbuster franchise of Rs 600 crore, were replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us