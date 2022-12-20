Vivek Agnihotri reacts to The Kashmir Files controversy, says “nobody ever wants to tell...'

Credit: Vivek Agnihotri/ Twitter

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files broke many box office records when Bollywood was suffering after the Covid pandemic. Along with the success and fame of the film, came controversy over Vivek Agnihotri’s kitty when the rest of the country accused him differently.

Now as the year 2022 is coming to an end, giving a hard-hitting reply to all the claims, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri reacted to the controversies and shared a video of himself talking about his film on social media. Taking to social media, he writes “My comments on recent Bollywood controversy: The Truth”.

My comments on recent Bollywood controversy: The Truth. pic.twitter.com/kXX9gUcxNI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 20, 2022

In the video, he says, "India is the only community in the world who have created a special genre for Muslims in cinema, called Muslim socials. And there are several examples of this with movies like Coolie, Fana, Fiza, and Bazaar..” He further added, “Nobody ever wants to tell the truth about Kashmir and when for the first time, someone came forward, to tell the truth, everybody started attacking him”.

Currently, the filmmaker is shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’. The Kashmir Files is one of the most widely discussed Hindi films of the year. While most people called it a true portrayal of the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir valleys in the 1990s, some people have also called the film 'propaganda and vulgar' as they claim that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial exploits the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Recently, the veteran filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza called the hard-hitting political drama 'garbage' and now, Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the same. Sharing a news piece on Mirza calling out his film, the filmmaker tweeted, "Maine kaha Mirza sahab ko Salaam. Fir milte hain Janaab, #TheDelhiFiles ke baad. 2024."

The Tashkent Files director quote-tweeted himself and wrote, "I never wanted to say this but I think it’s time to speak the HARSH TRUTH: All their lives they made films on Muslim victimhood. Only India has a genre called ‘Muslim Social’. Hindus made these people rich & famous. Yet, ungrateful Bollywood has zero empathy towards Hindus."