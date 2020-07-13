Vivek Oberoi wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday along with daughter Aaradhya. Soon after actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to retweet a photo of her along with daughter Aaradhya and wish them a speedy recovery.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive a day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing news about Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Vivek prayed for speedy recovery of the whole family. "Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family," wrote Vivek along with a folded hand emoji.

Here's his tweet:

Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the familyhttps://t.co/23BEckqTLa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 12, 2020

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive, Vivek had tweeted, "Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care."

While Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are under home quarantine. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agasthya Nanda had tested negative for the deadly virus.