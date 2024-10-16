Amid Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi's controversy, Vivek Oberoi's old video praising Bishnoi community goes viral.

After the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder and warned that whoever helps Salman Khan, will be their target. Amid the ongoing controversy, Vivek Oberoi's old video praising the Bishnoi community has gone viral.

In the resurfaced video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, Vivek can be heard saying in Hindi, “Try looking up the Bishnoi community on Google. You won't find a scene like that across the world. In every household, including mine, we feed cow's milk to kids. There's only one community in the whole world – the Bishnoi community – where if a fawn's mother dies, the Bishnoi mothers take it in their laps and feed them milk like they feed their kids. You won't find this anywhere else in the world."

One of the comments read, "Dushman Ka Dushman Lawrence Ka Dost." Another user wrote, "Salman be like tu rok beta ma aa rha hun." “He's taking his revenge,” wrote another. A person commented, “He's adding fuel to the fire.”

During a press conference in 2003, Vivek had accused Salman of threatening him because of his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, who had a messy breakup with Salman. Later Vivek Oberoi spoke about it during an interview about the lobbying and bullying he faced, 20 years after his infamous press conference. Salman and Vivek don't share a very friendly equation, even though he apologised to the superstar for the press conference remarks.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took the blame for Baba Siddique's murder and said, “Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings. We have no personal enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will respond. We never strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs."

Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murdagoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Eid 2025. He also has Kick 2 in the pipeline.

