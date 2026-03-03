FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'

Vivek Oberoi's message comes at a time when several Indian celebrities are currently in the UAE due to flight disruptions caused by the situation in West Asia.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 03:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'
Vivek Oberoi on Middle East crisis
Vivek Oberoi, who has been living in the UAE for several years, has shared a message amid the ongoing tensions in parts of the Middle East. With concerns rising due to the US-Iran situation and airspace restrictions in the region, the actor reached out to people living in the UAE through his social media. Oberoi took to his X account and addressed his "extended family in the UAE," asking everyone to stay calm and avoid panic. He reminded residents of the values of peace and unity that the country stands for, even during difficult times.

In his post, he wrote, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now, but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defense keep every resident safe and secure, and the timely alerts issued by @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness," he added.

The actor also sent a message to people in India, asking them not to spread fear and to rely only on trusted information. He urged everyone to stay calm and thoughtful during this period. He added, "To those back home in India: Let's keep everyone in our prayers. Don't be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy above all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates."

Vivek's message comes at a time when several Indian celebrities are currently in the UAE due to flight disruptions caused by the situation in West Asia. Airspace restrictions followed recent military action involving the US and Israel, as well as responses from Iran, affecting travel across the region.

READ | Esha Gupta returns to India from Abu Dhabi amid US-Israel-Iran war, thanks UAE authorities: 'We all were in this together'

