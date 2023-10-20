Headlines

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Vivek Oberoi talks about ‘public breakup’, reveals what he learned from ‘toxic relationships’: ‘It’s not easy to...'

Meet Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande’s husband, owner of Rs 100 crore business, being called ‘dark horse’ of Bigg Boss 17

'We are helpless, Lawrence Bishnoi had maun vrat': Sidhu Moosewala's father on virtual court hearing in murder case

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi talks about ‘public breakup’, reveals what he learned from ‘toxic relationships’: ‘It’s not easy to...'

Vivek Oberoi talks about what he learned from his toxic relationships.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi recently talked about his past relationship and revealed what he learnt from them. He also talked about his ‘public breakup’ in early 2000s and said that having his heart broken pushed him into a phase where he was only interested in flings.

In a conversation with Anas Boukhash in his podcast, Vivek Oberoi talked about his particularly rough time in the early 2000s, when he had a ‘public breakup’ and experienced a career setback. The actor revealed what he learned from his past relationships and said, “Each serious relationship teaches you. It leaves you with something. The bad breakups, the really toxic relationships teach you your patterns. They teach you what you should stay away from. Like I discovered that some of us have a hero complex, where you come in like a knight in shining armour, and say, ‘I will take care of this for you’.” 

He added, “It’s not easy to constantly be on this pedestal and live up to the expectations that you’ve created for yourself. Then you make the other person used to, if they’re not manipulating you, to become used to expecting that of you. And now you can’t change. You can’t just say, ‘We’re equals, let’s carry the load together’, because that’s what makes a good, honest relationship. That’s what I learned from toxic relationships, it’s so important to break the pattern.” 

Vivek Oberoi who is popular known for his movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala, Prince, Rakta Charitra, Company, Omkara and more, will be next seen in the Prime Video series Indian Police Force, which is a spin off series of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash and will also star Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Isha Talwar, Shweta Tiwari and more.

