Vivek Oberoi supports Priyanka Chopra on 'dark sides' of Bollywood, says 'Sushant Singh Rajput should have never...'

Vivek Oberoi/File photo

In a recent podcast, Priyanka Chopra made explosive revelations that she was being 'cornered' in Bollywood and hence moved to the United States of America to find more work. Now, Vivek Oberoi has also shared some shocking details about bullying and lobbying in the Hindi film industry and supported the Citadel actress's statement.

It was in April 2003 when Vivek said in a press conference that he was threatened by Salman Khan over multiple phone calls as the Saathiya actor was reportedly dating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then, who was allegedly Salman's ex-girlfriend. Recalling that episode, Vivek told Hindustan Times, "I’m glad that I emerged from that. I kind of came up through the trial by fire, and survived it. But not everybody’s gonna be that lucky."

Mentioning the 'dark sides' of the industry, Vivek supported Priyanka's recent statements as he said, "In hindsight, I went through a lot of stuff that was unnecessary. A lot of lobbies, a lot of repressive stories - kind of what Priyanka has been alluding to also. That’s been a hallmark of our industry, unfortunately. It’s been one of the dark sides of our industry. And I’ve been on the receiving end of it. I know how frustrating it is, it can make one feel extremely, exhausted and tired. Priyanka’s latest statement is so inspirational in terms of, finding a new space. She went out and explored something different and got out of a rut and, something magical happened for her personally and professionally."

Vivek even revealed that he sat for 14 months at home even after delivering a critically acclaimed performance in the 2007 hit film Shootout at Lokhandwala. "I know how frustrating it is, it can make one feel extremely, exhausted and tired. You feel like, I’ve just delivered an award-winning, commercially successful performance in Shoot out Lokhandwala and after that, I’m sitting at home for 14 months, not getting any work", the actor stated.

Calling Bollywood 'an insecure place', the actor stated, "The industry is a very insecure place. Artists by nature live in a very fragile state because they’re more vulnerable. Whether it was the MeToo movement, the casting couch, or just bullying, lobbying - all of these things take the joy out of creativity. I’m glad these things are being spoken about and slowly will go away."

"It’s a systemic issue in the industry which is getting better. People are being more vocal. There is more decentralization of power. Less and less people can play God and the fans are now aware. Sushant (Singh Rajput) should have never lost his life no matter what. It’s just so sad. What a talented young guy and he should have had a better network of friends. You call the industry, a family, then the family should be there for each other", Vivek concluded.



