Vivek Oberoi shares if Spirit will resurrect his career like Dhurandhar, Animal did for Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna saw a resurgence in their popularity after playing the villain in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Vivek has also been cast to play the main antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit. Animal was also helmed by Vanga.

Vivek Oberoi, who is set to feature in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial Spirit, has said he is doing films purely for the love of acting these days and does not take any kind of pressure. The actor will feature alongside Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the much-awaited being directed by Vanga, best known for blockbusters Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal.

Asked if he believes Spirit will do wonders for him just Animal did for Bobby Deol and Dhurandhar did for Akshaye Khanna, Oberoi told PTI, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost, I have to do a lot of work and do my best, rest is up to God. Nowadays, I do films just for my passion, and I'm enjoying that a lot. If I get a good script and a good role, I find joy in acting without any pressure. I'm doing it just for the love of the craft." Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna saw a resurgence in their popularity after playing the villain in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Vivek has also been cast to play the main antagonist in Prabhas' Spirit.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was involved in a huge controversy after Deepika Padukone's reported exit from, though there was never any official confirmation of her involvement in the film. Without naming Deepika, Vanga indirectly slammed her on his X handle for playing "dirty PR games", and then announced Triptii as the leading lady in Spirit opposite Prabhas.

Spirit is currently scheduled for release on March 5, 2027. The action thriller is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, and is a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers are planned to release the Prabhas-starrer in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

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