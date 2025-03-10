Vivek opened up about the emotional challenges of being a public figure, noting that even personal struggles, like breakups, become sensationalised media headlines.

Vivek Oberoi's involvement with Aishwarya Rai had far-reaching consequences for his personal and professional life. The highly publicized rivalry with Salman Khan, sparked by their alleged romantic connections to Aishwarya, led to a tumultuous period in Vivek's career. This high-profile controversy ultimately took a toll on his professional prospects, as he struggled to secure significant roles in Bollywood films. The intense media scrutiny and constant attention surrounding his personal life also led to a considerable amount of stress and emotional distress.



In an old interview, Vivek opened up about the emotional challenges of being a public figure, noting that even personal struggles, like breakups, become sensationalised media headlines. Nevertheless, he emphasised that moving on is the key to healing and growth.

“If someone is leaving your life, think of it this way: A child drops his lollipop in the mud, and his mother won’t allow him to eat it because it is dirty. Life will give you a new partner. The longer you stay with pain, the more it’ll grow,” he was quoted as saying in the candid interview on Dr Jai Madaan’s YouTube channel last year.

Reflecting on how his past has shaped his present life, Vivek shared that he has grown beyond superficiality. He expressed gratitude for the challenges he faced, which helped him develop a deeper understanding of himself and his values. He also showcased his newfound confidence and resilience, stating that he is no longer affected by trolls or negativity. With a renewed sense of purpose, he has moved forward with positivity and self-awareness, emerging stronger and wiser from his past experiences.

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. He will next be seen in Kesari Veer.