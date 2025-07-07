Vivek Oberoi says Bollywood didn't empower him, reveals how he raised Rs 8500 crore for his companies in one year: 'I didn't...'

Talking about his experience in Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi said, "I enjoyed collaborating with certain people, but collaboration needs to be a circular give-back. People need to pick people with talent, give them advice, or a platform, or support. That’s something that was missing in the ecosystem."

Vivek Oberoi has said that he was inclined towards business from a very young age, thanks to his father and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, and thus, decided to become an entrepreneur after he grew disillusioned with the film industry. The Company actor also revealed how he raised $1 billion, i.e. Rs 8500 crore for the 12 companies he is a part of, in the last one year.

Talking about his father, Vivek told CNBC TV-18, "He was always an investor, he was buying and selling land, accumulating land. He made money always. Land was my first introduction. When I was nine or 10, he would suddenly show up with inventory. One year was perfumes, the other year it was electronics. I would fill it up in my backpack, and go door to door. At the end of the day, he would ask me for my ‘khata book’, and let me keep only the profit. He’d take the cost from me."



Vivek Oberoi on his experience in Bollywood

Sharing why he decided to not be dependent on film industry for his finances, the Saathiya actor said, "The film industry wasn’t empowering. I enjoyed being there and collaborating with certain people, but collaboration needs to be a circular give-back. People need to pick people with talent, and give them advice, or a platform, or support. That’s something that was missing in the ecosystem. It was about either going down a spiral of pessimism, or stop banging my head against that door and open an another one instead."



Vivek Oberoi net worth

"I’m not averse to obnoxious capital. In the past year itself, across my companies, we would have raised over $1 billion. That is a substantial sum. That isn’t the problem. But where that capital pipeline deploys and how is that growth protected...Somewhere, you have to marry Silicon Valley with a Marwari mindset. That marriage has to happen. Even when Bollywood producers and directors would copy international films, they would infuse them with desi tadka. So, why not in business?", Vivek concluded. The actor's net worth is now estimated to be around Rs 1200 crore.

