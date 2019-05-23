Search icon
Vivek Oberoi receives DEATH THREATS ahead of 'PM Narendra Modi' release, actor provided 24 hours police security

Vivek Oberoi claims that he has been receiving calls threatening his life over his upcoming movie PM Narendra Modi release

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2019, 12:13 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi's upcoming release PM Narendra Modi is slated to release within a day. 48 hours before the release of the film, the actor started receiving threat calls, if a report on news agency ANI is something to go by. The report goes on to state that he is receiving this threat calls from Naxalites.

Vivek Oberoi hosted a special screening for his film PM Narendra Modi today, which is a usual case for Bollywood celebrities before their film's release. He was provided police security during the screening. The report elaborates that the actor will receive minimum 24 hours police protection (until his movie releases).

Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi faced a lot of delay in its release. Previously, a day before the movie was to release on April 11, The Election Commission asked the makers to postpone the release of the movie so that PM Narendra Modi does not appear to be a propoganda film, affecting the elections. For the uninitiated, the results of elections will be out today.

Vivek Oberoi was recently in news for his controversial tweet. The tweet was all about comparison of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past relationship to her present day married life. It saw her with Salman Khan as opinion poll, with Vivek Oberoi as exit poll and Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan-Aaradhya Bachchan's photo as results. The tweet was considered in bad taste and in fact Mumbai Mahila Congress wrote to the police seeking to lodge an FIR under Section 509 against him for the act.

