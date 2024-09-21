Vivek Oberoi opens up on his 2009 ‘plastic people in industry’ remark: 'Some people fear that...'

Recently, when asked about his notorious remark from 2009, Vivek Oberoi acknowledged that he was 'immature' when he said it.

Years ago, in a conversation with Farah Khan, actor Vivek Oberoi commented on the film industry that continues to haunt him. He said, “Our industry has more plastic than the company that makes Tupperware boxes.”

Recently, when asked about this notorious remark from 2009, he acknowledged that he was 'immature' when he said it. In ab interview with India TV, Vivek talked about the infamous remark and said, “That’s not something to say out loud. They know who they are and you know it, too. The way I made this remark back then, its been a while, now I am older and more mature.”

Vivek added that it’s up to each individual to decide whether or not they want to be plastic, he added, "It’s up to an individual whether or not they want to be plastic. It’s you who chooses to be real. Some people become plastic because they fear that people would judge their real side. Some people might lack the strength to be real. And others become plastic because they don’t know any other way to survive. They think this is how it is — networking, pleasing people, lying to them behind their back. But, when you realise that all this is waste of time, and being real is the ultimate satisfaction, you live in a meditative state and enjoy life.”

In 2009, Vivek Oberoi appeared on a Star Plus show called Tere Mere Beech Mein, hosted by Farah Khan. During the episode, he discussed his feuds in the industry and addressed an infamous press conference he had held.

He said, “As soon as I sat down to do the press conference, I realised I was doing something wrong. My inner voice told me to not do this and go have a conversation man-to-man. But, when you have too many people giving you suggestions, you seem to suppress your own mind and listen to others. I ended up saying things I shouldn’t have.”

