Vivek Oberoi once again promotes Salman Khan's 'Bharat', deletes hashtag on realizing so

Vivek Oberoi, who recently featured in the movie PM Narendra Modi, was recently invited for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister. Sharing his excitement on Twitter, Vivek Oberoi posted a photo with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also went on to mention 'Bharat' in his tweet.

"Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I'm watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of #Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history. #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn," tweeted the actor without realizing that he is actually promoting Salman Khan's movie.

Vivek Oberoi changed his tweet once he saw Salman Khan's face emoticon when he wrote #Bharat in the tweet. This time the actor went on write a fresh tweet which had no hashtag over Bharat, which also happens to be the name of Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release.

Here, take a look at the original and new tweet:

Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I’m watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/jzk1jV6lVn — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 30, 2019

This is not the first time when Vivek Oberoi promoted Bharat via his tweet. He had previously written, "To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe"

Prior to this incident, Vivek Oberoi was also in news for sharing a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan. The actor had to then delete his tweet and apologize after being served a notice by the National Commission for Women.