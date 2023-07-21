Headlines

Vivek Oberoi files case on his business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore, details inside

Vivek Oberoi has also claimed that his business partners cheated Nawazuddin Siddiqui of Rs 51 lakh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka Alva have filed a case against the actor's business partners for an alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore through their accountant Deven Bafna. The Saathiya actor has claimed that the accused Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita Saha, and Radhika Nanda made him invest money in a film production and event organising company, but used the amount wrongfully for their own use.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Deven told the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) police, "The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment."

The deal was finalised in July 2020 and after a few months, the actor transferred his shares to his other company, Oberoi Mega Entertainment. Anindita Entertainment was then left to be managed by Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda.

The MIDC police officer added, "Oberoi was informed about the mishandling of funds within the venture by an employee in April 2022, after which the services of Bafna were taken to sort the issues out. He then found out that Sanjay Saha had used the company’s money for various personal reasons including paying the life insurance premium for his mother. Nanda, too, had withdrawn money from the company. We have booked the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (dishonest misappropriation), and 420 (fraud) of the IPC."

The report also added that Sanjay and Radhika extorted Rs 58 lakh from the company, and had also cheated Nawazuddin Siddiqui of Rs 51 lakh, which Oberoi had to return from his own personal account on behalf of the company.

