Vivek Oberoi recently commented on his past relationships and even shared his thoughts about his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai, her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Actor Vivek Oberoi recalled his past relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai and also commented on her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Vivek was in a relationship with Aishwarya in mid-2000, and that also became one of the key factors in the downfall of his career.

During his appearance on Dr. Jai Madaan’s YouTube channel, Vivek recalled his past equations with Aishwarya and Salman Khan. The Company actor smiled hearing their names, and said, "God bless them." Vivek was asked to share his thoughts about few people, and name them, this included his parents, Aishwarya and Salman. When he was asked to comment on Abhishek Bachchan, he called him, “a sweetheart, a really nice person.”

When asked for advice on dealing with breakups, the Rakht Charitra actor explained it with a theory, “If someone is leaving your life, think of it this way. A child drops his lollipop in the mud, his mother won’t allow him to eat it because it is dirty, would she? Life will give you a new partner. The longer you stay with pain the more it’ll grow.”

Vivek also spoke about moving on from a relationship or people who are using the other person, "I’m speaking from personal experience. Sometimes, we go into abusive relationships, relationships where people are using you, people are not valuing you, not respecting you. You go into that relationship because you haven’t identified your self-worth. You think it’s right to have a fatalist attitude, thinking, ‘I don’t care, I can give my life also.’ But you have to value yourself.”

For the unversed, Vivek and Aishwarya were briefly romantically involved, and at that time, he held a press conference against her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. In the PC, Vivek claimed that Salman warned him to stay away from her, and abused him for the same. After the PC, Vivek was boycotted by the film industry, and diverted himself into entrepreneurship.

Also read: Meet actor who was boycotted by Bollywood, whose career got destroyed by Salman, yet has net worth of Rs 1200 crore