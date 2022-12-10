Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri says he is ready to shoot The Vaccine War, gets mixed reactions

Set to release on Independence Day 2023, Vivek Agnihotri's next film The Vaccine War is based on India's fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter

After the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri announced his next film in November titled The Vaccine War, based on India's fight against the Covid-19 virus. "Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values", the director wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, December 10, Vivek took to his Twitter account and shared two photos, adding that he is getting ready to shoot the film. As soon as he dropped the pictures, majority of the netizens congratulated the director wishing him success for his upcoming film while some of them even trolled him in the comments section on how he will make The Vaccine War a propaganda film, hiding the real truth.

One Twitter user wrote, "2024 elections ki taiyaari shuru (Preparations begin for 2024 elections)", while another tweeted, "New day new propaganda". As Vivek was seen wearing extra loose pajamas in one of the clicks, one Twitter user wrote, "Toh ye dhila pajama pehenne se kya direction nikhar ke bahar aata hai kya? (Do these loose pajamas help you in making a better-directed film?)".

Referring to the recent The Kashmir Files row at the Indian International Film Festival of India in Goa, one netizen wrote, "Ask your master govt. not to invite Mr. Nadav Lapid and the other jurors to the next IFFI. Instead, V for Vulgar Agnihotri should head the jury and Anurag Thakur, Anupam Kher, Ravi Kishan, and Akshay Kumar should be the other jurors".

Talking about The Vaccine War, the film is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day, and will be released in more than ten languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali among others.

