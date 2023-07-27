Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

Vivek Agnihotri slams 'fake news' about The Vaccine War clashing with Prabhas' Salaar.

After impressing fans with his movie The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie The Vaccine War. Now, the filmmaker shared a ‘fake quote’ being circulated under his name about his film clashing with Salaar and asked the audience to ‘spare’ him.

On Thursday, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and shared a ‘fake quote’ being attributed to him which read, “I've won clashing against Prabhas (Radhe Shyam) with my The Kashmir Files. I'm going to repeat the same clash with him this time with my The Vaccine War.”

Clarifying it, the filmmaker wrote, “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small-budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Please spare me.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, the movie was earlier expected to be released on August 15, however, it got postponed to October 24.

Speaking about the film, Vivek Agnihotri earlier said, “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during the COVID lockdown, I started researching it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest, and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Jagapathi Babu among others in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on September 28 in theatres.

Read Vivek Agnihotri slams ‘fake news’ about The Vaccine War clashing with Prabhas’ Salaar, says ‘there is no comparison’