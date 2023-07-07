Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War sets up box office clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar? Here's what we know

Vivek Agnihotri-Prabhas in Salaar/File photos

After the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is ready with his next film The Vaccine War, based on India's fight against the Covid-19 virus. Starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda among others, the upcoming social drama was initially scheduled to release on August 15 coinciding with India's Independence Day.

However, as per the latest reports, The Vaccine War has been postponed and the makers are now targeting its worldwide theatrical release on September 28, the same date Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar arrives in theatres. This will set up a humongous box office clash between the two films.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media on Thursday, July 6, and wrote, "#Xclusiv THE VACCINE WAR TO CLASH WITH ‘SALAAR’?… #TheKashmirFiles director #VivekAgnihotri is eyeing 28 Sept 2023 for the release date of his upcoming film #TheVaccineWar… Yes, the same date that has been finalised by the makers of #Prabhas starrer #Salaar. In the past, #TheKashmirFiles had clashed with #Prabhas starrer #RadheShyam on 11 March 2022."

During their previous clash, Vivek Agnihotri had won the battle as his directorial The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in the early 1990s, turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning more than Rs 300 crore worldwide on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, while Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam earned around Rs 200 crore and still was a massive commercial flop, as it had been made on a reported budget of around Rs 300 crore.

