Vivek Agnihotri dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award to 'victims of terrorism'

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 were held in a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on Monday, February 20, night. The star-studded event was attended by famous film and television personalities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Abdu Rozik, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivek Agnihotri, and Rekha among others.

The Kashmir Files was adjudged Best Film at the awards function and the director Vivek Agnihotri dedicated the honour to the 'victims of terrorism' and the 'people of India'. Sharing the photo of the trophy and a clip of his winning speech on Tuesday morning on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. "This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings."

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

While many people congratulated Vivek Agnihotri for the coveted honour, some netizens also reminded him that it was Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, not Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The latter is the highest honour in Indian cinema given by the Government of India to an individual for their noteworthy contribution to Indian cinema.

The Kashmir Files documents the alleged genocide and exile of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli among others make up the leading cast of the political drama film.

Meanwhile, the DPIFF Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor collected the Best Actor award for his performance in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR won the Film of the Year award. Veteran actress Rekha was honoured for her 'Outstanding Contribution In Film Industry'.



