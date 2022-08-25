Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, says 'not even once...'

Shamshera-Vivek Agnihotri-Laal Singh Chaddha/File photos

Director Vivek Agnihotri recently lashed out at filmmaker Anurag Kashyup after the latter stated that The Kashmir Files should not be picked as India's official entry to the Oscars. Anurag also stated that he did not watch The Kashmir Files due to ideological differences. Later, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to give it back to Anurag Kashyup for commenting on the film without watching it. For those who are unaware, Vivek's film The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Now, Vivek Agnihotri, whose film The Kashmir Files is one of the few Hindi films to have hit the jackpot at the box office both in India and worldwide, spoke about why Hindi film aren't working at the box office witht he examples of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, all of which failed miserably at the box office.

In an interview with ETimes, Vivek Agnihotri said, "Look at all the films that were released after COVID. Ranveer Singh's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was about female infanticide. But what did they do with the promotions? He was dancing with girls at a fashion show, showing his cleavage and all that. I am not against it. Please don't misunderstand me. If it was Dhoom, I would have understood it. But you've made a film on a serious subject. Not even once did anyone from the team speak about the theme of the film."

About Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha's failure to perform att he box office, Vivek added that the same thing happened with Ranbir and Aamir's film. He said that the stars did not talk about what the film was about...the film's story in any of their promotions and if one was to ask a cine-goer who hasn't watched Laal Singh Chaddha what the film was about, the viewer would not be able to say because the stars and the makers haven't spoken about the film's subject during the promotions.

Vivek told the portal, "Same thing happened with Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera. Not even once did they talk about the father-son angle or the dacoit system. It is my open challenge. You ask anybody on this Earth who hasn’t watched Laal Singh Chaddha, what the film is about. Nobody can tell you because they haven’t spoken about it. They were promoting the film with what other stars had to say about the film, they spoke about the songs and where they shot the film. But not even once did they talk about what the film's story was about."

Vivek Agnohotri also stated that while promoting Dobaaraa, Anurag and Taapsee Pannu both spoke about the human anatomy, among other things and urged people to boycott their film but never once did they speak about what their film was about. He added that arrogance has crept into the industry while further adding that it is precisely this arrogance that they can package anything, make influencers talks good about their film thinking that the movie will work the way it used to pre-covid, that has led to the downfall. Vivek also mentioned that after Sushant Singh Rajput's death there's a lot has been talked about Bollywood and its arrogance and the latter is the precisely what is wrong with the industry.