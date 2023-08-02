Headlines

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his 'DDLJ', talks about romantic hero image: 'We have all been fans of Shah Rukh Khan'

'We are expecting': Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira announce pregnancy, to become parents after 5 years of marriage

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Vivek Agnihotri penned a long message after the celebrated art director of Bollywood, Nitin Chandrakant Desai's death. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self-harm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram and penned a long note on ‘Lonely Deaths of Bollywood. In his long note, he talked about how ‘in the end, you are only a loser.’ He also talked about how ‘you start becoming irrelevant.’ 

He wrote, “It’s a world were however successful you become, in the end, you are only a loser. In the end, everything is around you but nothing with you. For you. by you. Everything comes fast… fame, glory, money, fans, sycophants… covers, ribbons, women, affairs… everything you can associate with success, you get here. Also, Bollywood frees you from any kind of moral or ethical pressures. You can get away with murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving.”

He further added, “Once money comes, it pours. You have always been a middle class. You don’t know what to do with this money. You invest big. Because people you trust, advise you to do so. What nobody tells is that in this bad world, never ever trust anyone. Slowly, new generation comes. You start becoming irrelevant. But your addiction to fame, money and relevance is so acute that you start demanding it. More you demand, more you become isolated. It’s a dark tunnel in which you just keep falling alone.” 

“Only you know what is happening in that tunnel. You want to talk but nobody is free. You talk to yourself. But you don’t even know how to listen to yourself. You have nothing to hold on to. You never invested in family, friends, values, morals, ethics, kindness, gratitude. So you have none. Since you have none, there is no money and fame. You invested in self, so you have only yourself. In its ugliest form. But you don’t like yourself without makeup. Without fans. All you are left with is a fan above you, on the ceiling. Sadly, this fan becomes your only fan which helps you bring an end to your lonely and miserable life. Some hang there, dying every moment. Some just hang themselves. This is the usual end,” concluded The Kashmir Files director. He penned this message right after director Nitin Desai's death. 

For the unversed, one of the most celebrated art directors of Bollywood, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, the man behind the iconic sets of the TV show KBC and movies like Lagaan, and Devdas, was found hanging in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. 

 

