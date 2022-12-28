Vivek Agnihotri takes dig at Besharam Rang in video slamming obscenity in Bollywood, netizens remind him of Hate Story

Vivek Agnihotri- Besharam Rang

Director Vivek Agnihotri has taken another jibe at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and the movie's controversial song, Besharam Rang. The much-talked-about song from SRK's upcoming film was criticised for Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini and the promotion of sleaze.

Now, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a dig over the song, and even the makers of Bollywood, OTT for promoting steamy content. Vivek shared a video on his Twitter, where a little girl is criticising makers for titillating the audience's minds by showcasing and promoting steamy content. The girl went on to claim that their 'offensive' content, is responsible for the rise of child rape. The little one requests makers to change their scripts, and directions, and be responsible enough towards their nation's girls. The message of the little one was supported by the visuals of Pathaan's song.

Vivek shared the video with the caption, by calling it a 'propaganda and vulgar' video, and wrote, "WARNING: #PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular."

As soon as Vivek shared the video, there were users who supported him. A certain section of netizens agreed to disagree with him. A user wrote, "Thank you mera janbaj BETI . BOYCOTT SRK & UGLY COSTUME CONTENT VDOs of Bollywood." Another user wrote, "Kitna payment milta hai itna girne ke liye?? You are living in a glass house. Don't forget it." A few users brought back Vivek's old tweets where he was mentioned b***s and made the sexiest remark about it. Many users even shared the titles of his previous films such as Hate Story, and Zid. The films mentioned are the ones that grabbed attention due to their steamy sex scenes.

On the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has started the production of his next, The Vaccine War. The film is slated to release in 2023. After The Vaccine War, Vivek will start directing The Delhi Files, which is slated for 2024.