Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect jibe at Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa box office failure, tweets 'aap sabit kar do...'

A war of words erupted between filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap on Twitter recently after The Kashmir Files director shared his disagreement over the Gangs of Wasseypur director's recent statement in which the latter said that the trend of pan-India movies such as Kantara and Pushpa have led to Bollywood destroying itself.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a screenshot of Anurag's interview which had the inaccurate headline, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap." Sharing the post, Vivek wrote, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord. Do you agree?"

Replying to Vivek's tweet, the Manmarziyaan director wrote, "Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena".

The Tashkent Files director then asked Kashyap to prove that the four-year research work on The Kashmir Files was a lie and took an indirect jab at the latter's recently released science fiction film Dobaaraa, which hit the theatres in August and bombed at the box office.

"Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi", Vivek wrote.

The Twitter war has divided social media into two parts. Some fans came in support of Vivek, while some are standing along with Kashyap. Meanwhile, Vivek has started the shooting of his next film The Vaccine War which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Anurag, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat next month.



