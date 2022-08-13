Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at Laal Singh Chaddha, gets brutally trolled

Credit: File Photo

While Bollywood is jolted by the dismal performance of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri mocked the movie business module, challenged the fixed formula of Hindi films, and took an indirect dig at Aamir Khan and Salman Khan again

Vivek shared his views on Twitter and stated that Bollywood heroes in the 60s are desperate to cast actresses half of their age, and rather than presenting the materialistic subject, they spend resources on deaging them. He tweeted, "Forget the quality of a film, when 60 yr old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30 yr old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. ‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this."

Forget the quality of a film, when 60 yr old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30 yr old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood.



‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 12, 2022

If you are not sure that Vivek has taken an indirect dig at LSC, then here's another example for you. In this tweet, Vivek wrote, "When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood." If you remember, recently, Kareena Kapoor requested people not to boycott LSC. She stated that there are 250 people who worked for the film. So, you can connect the dots.

When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood August 13, 2022

Well, he has tweeted more against Bollywood and pointed out that these A-list actors, and filmmakers sabotage content-driven films. According to him, the big bosses of Bollywood, don't let small films survive. Well, after his tweets, a few netizens supported him. While there were people who got furious and trolled him back, stating that he was among ones who backed Aamir's PK. Vivek had to face the wrath of netizens. A user wrote, Sir...why bollywood only...south mein Rajnikant to 20 saal se ye kar rahe hai...why not target him ??? Apne party wale hai isiliye?" Another user added, "You are also part of Bollywood, you are also earning your bread and butter from here only, why double standards?" A user wrote, "Vivek bhai you have supported pk once when it was realised now you are on other side of fence." Another user wrote, "Sir 57 and 41 Age Hai...Aur Sir Tweet Delete Kar Lo, Bahut confusioN HO RAHAI hai AAP Humari Taraf Ho Ya Unki Taraf." Vivek's last directorial The Kashmir Files went on to become a blockbuster hit, and it's one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.