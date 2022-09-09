Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Karan Johar? Tweets about ‘Koffee boys’, ‘free hampers’

While taking a dig at Karan Johar, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri asked ‘boys of Koffee Gang’ to focus on films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Vivek Agnihotri, who has always been vocal about his thoughts, took an indirect dig at Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar. On Thursday, The Kashmir Files director penned a note in which he asked ‘boys of Koffee Gang’ to focus on their films.

He tweeted, “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always.”

Social media users also reacted to the tweet. One of them wrote, “Seems your addicted to Koffee Noticed that you have tweeted every thursday after every new episode! Dont have any other work ? Or something better to watch ? Dont be so obssessed with Karan ya common.” Another person wrote, “Sir, the truth is #NEPOTISM. #Bollywood spoiled. And the reason for this are these #personalities. They are #Khans, #Bhatt, #Kapoor. These are the ones who have been doing nepotism. And followed by #starkids concept.”

Earlier, while speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”

While speaking about the film Brahmastra, he said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

Recently, while promoting Brahmastra, Karan Johar, said that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer big-budget entertainer belongs to the Indian cinema, and not just the Hindi film industry. He added that there are no 'woods' anymore like Bollywood or Tollywood, and every film is a part of Indian cinema.

 

